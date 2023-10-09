Michigan football officially confirms nighttime kickoff for Michigan State game

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan football has officially confirmed that this month’s game against Michigan State will kick off at night.
The in-state rivals were expected to play either at night or in the evening this season, and on Monday, that became official. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
It’ll be Michigan’s third night game this season. The Wolverines hosted Bowling Green and visited Minnesota for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs. Next month’s Purdue game is also currently scheduled to kick off at night.
Michigan improved to 6-0 over the weekend with a blowout win at Minnesota. Michigan State was on bye after a close loss at Iowa the previous week.
Game Time Announcement— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2023
We'll kick off at 7:30 in East Lansing on Oct. 21#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OwPzKrdY1e