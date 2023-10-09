49º
Michigan football officially confirms nighttime kickoff for Michigan State game

Michigan-MSU to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Michigan State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Paul Sancya, The Associated Press 2022)

EAST LANSING, Mich.Michigan football has officially confirmed that this month’s game against Michigan State will kick off at night.

The in-state rivals were expected to play either at night or in the evening this season, and on Monday, that became official. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

It’ll be Michigan’s third night game this season. The Wolverines hosted Bowling Green and visited Minnesota for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs. Next month’s Purdue game is also currently scheduled to kick off at night.

Michigan improved to 6-0 over the weekend with a blowout win at Minnesota. Michigan State was on bye after a close loss at Iowa the previous week.

