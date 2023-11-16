Jim Harbaugh suspension hearing: How to watch, stream it live on Friday

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, right, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 23, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to testify Friday in a court hearing seeking a temporary restraining order regarding his suspension in the Big Ten’s investigation into sign-stealing by a former scout.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m., and you can watch it live on Local 4+

How to watch the hearing live

Local 4 will be streaming the hearing live on Local 4+, which you can stream for free on ClickOnDetroit, our ClickOnDetroit mobile app, or download the free smart TV app, available on Roku, Apple, Amazon and other smart TV devices.

Streaming coverage will begin at 9 a.m., and we’ll be live with the hearing until it ends.

Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten, forcing him to miss the team’s game vs. Penn State last weekend. If a judge doesn’t grant the university’s motion, Harbaugh won’t be on the sideline for the game vs. Maryland, and likely against Ohio State the following week.

---> Earlier this week: Jim Harbaugh talks Friday hearing, Penn State win, how he learned about suspension, chickens

After the suspension was announced last Friday, Michigan filed for a TRO, arguing that a punishment against Harbaugh is premature and would inflict “irreparable harm” to the team. The university asked that any decision on punishment be delayed until the end of the NCAA investigation.

Harbaugh has not yet been linked to the illegal advanced scouting operation run by now-former team analyst Connor Stalions. Stalions resigned last week after allegations that he bought tickets to games involving Michigan’s future opponents and sent others to record signs being used on the sideline.

---> Big Ten’s handling of sign-stealing case could permanently damage relationship with Michigan

Michigan football is currently 10-0 and is the odds on favorite to win the College Football National Championship. The Wolverines are set to play Maryland (6-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m., with or without their head coach.