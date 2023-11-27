Concordia Ann Arbor has Michigan school district’s continuing education needs covered from A to Z

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Concordia University Ann Arbor’s School of Education is opening up opportunities for public school districts throughout Michigan to become Preferred Educational Partners (PEP) and receive scholarships on courses toward continuing education credits and more for teachers.

More than 100 school districts in Washtenaw County and around Michigan have elected to partner with Concordia to receive PEP status. Current partners include Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chelsea School District, Dexter Community Schools, Multicultural Academy Ann Arbor and Saline Area Schools.

There is no cost for districts to become program partners.

Perks for PEP schools include:

Scholarships for all academic and non-academic school personnel.

Opportunities to customize CUAA course delivery methods to fit the needs of personnel.

Priority opportunities for qualifying school personnel to serve as an adjunct instructor at CUAA.

Significant discounts on targeted professional development offerings.

CUAA officials said that a partnership ensures K-12 schools receive access to services and courses taught by experts in the field held to a high ethical standard. Designated personnel within PEP districts also receive direct communication from Concordia regarding the latest graduate education programming opportunities and updates.

PEP schools are eligible to receive a $150 scholarship per credit hour. For a 3-credit hour course, PEP schools are eligible to receive a scholarship of $450. This offer is available for all courses offered through CUAA’s School of Education.

The Ann Arbor university offers a myriad master’s level degrees and certifications for Michigan teachers looking to continue their professional development or pursue specific credentials. Some of CUAA’s most popular programs include Master of Science in Educational Leadership, Special Education Learning Disabilities, English as a Second Language, and Teacher Certification Program on the Elementary and Secondary Levels.