22nd annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival to take place in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On July 26 and 27, celebrate Michigan beer at the 22nd annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti.

Hosted by the Michigan Brewers Guild, approximately 150 Michigan breweries will be sampling over 1,000 craft beers at the annual event held to celebrate Michigan's extensive craft brewing industries and its love of beer.

The festival is broken up into two sessions: the July 26 session runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $5, while the July 27 session runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and costs $50. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 more.

Not a drinker but still want to hang out? Designated drivers tickets for both sessions can be purchased for $5.

Each ticket includes 15 tokens. Each token can be swapped for a 3 oz sample of beer. Some beers may be worth two or more tokens and additional tokens can be bought for 50 cents each at the event.

According to the BeerFestList app, Arbor Brewing Co., Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery, Edelbrau Brewing Co., HOMES Brewery, New Holland Brewing Co, North Peak Brewing Company, Odd Side Ales and many other well-known Michigan breweries are scheduled to attend.

Food will also be available for purchase and live music is anticipated. Festival-goers must be 21 and older to attend.

For more details and to purchase tickets, look at the 22nd annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival website.

Riverside Park is at 2 East Cross St, Ypsilanti.

