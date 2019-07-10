2nd annual Type-In at Literati in downtown Ann Arbor Aug. 3

An Underwood 3 bank typewriter, posted courtesy of Charly's Typewriter Collection and Repair's Facebook page.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Aug. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., sit with tons of typewriters and type your heart out at Literati during the second annual Type-In.

Hosted by Charly's Typewriter Collection and Repair, the free, annual event celebrates all things typewriters right in the home of one of Ann Arbor’s favorite typewriters.

Pen your own version of “Notes from a Public Typewriter,” finish your autobiography or just type out a few notes and reminders.

While Charly’s will supply plenty of clicking and clacking keyboards, the event is also BYOT - Bring You Own Typewriter.

Helpful typewriter tips, like how to change typewriter ribbons, will be offered throughout the evening for typewriter newbies.

For more information and updates, visit the Facebook event and RSVP here.

Literati is located at 124 E. Washington St.

