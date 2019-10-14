3 of Michigan's most expensive ZIP codes are in Ann Arbor

Where are the most expensive ZIP codes in Michigan? Try Ann Arbor.

RentCafe released data showing the most expensive ZIP codes for renters in every state, region and city across the country. The study uses the actual rent charged in apartment buildings with 50 or more rental units, located in over 130 U.S. markets, totaling approximately 15 million apartment units.

ZIP Codes with less than 200 rental units and less than 3 rental properties were not included in the study. The average rent prices are as of July 2019.

Three of the 10 most expensive in Michigan are Ann Arbor ZIP codes.

In Michigan, the most expensive ZIP codes are:

The most-coveted locations for high-paying jobs and endless opportunities, New York City and California grab the most spots in the top 50 as priciest places to live in the U.S.

Out of the 50 most expensive ZIP Codes, 28 are in New York City, with 26 in Manhattan and one each in Queens and Brooklyn. The ranking is completed by 18 California ZIP codes and 4 ZIP codes from Boston.

