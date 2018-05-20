$30 million donated for University of Michigan to establish Chad Carr Pediatric Brain Tumor Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Three years after his untimely death due to diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a pediatric brain tumor, Chad Carr's life lives on through the ChadTough Foundation and the fight many other children have fought.

Now the University of Michigan, thanks to some donors, is continuing to help children with brain cancer with the founding of the Chad Carr Pediatric Brain Tumor Center at the University of Michigan, the Carr family and Michigan Medicine announced last night at the second annual Champions for Change Gala.

Donors have devoted $30 million to establish the center, which will help with research and treatment for children with brain cancer. The ChadTough Foundation has raised $5 million since it was founded, and raised more than $1.2 million at last night's gala.

"We are grateful for the generous gifts allowing us to honor Chad through transformational research that will help other children defeat this terrible disease," said Valerie Opipari, M.D., a pediatric oncologist and chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Communicable Diseases at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, in a statement. "This is a monumental milestone in our mission to conquer pediatric brain cancer.

"(Michigan) is position to lead the search for cures and committed to pushing the limits of what we know about pediatric brain tumors in order to advance science and revolutionize treatment."

Donors include Ron and Eileen Weiser, Wayne and Shelly Jones and the Jones Foundation, William and Sharon Stein, Frank and Barbara Westover, and David and Joan Evans.

"It's wonderful that so many people are supporting our efforts around pediatric brain tumors and DIPG and honoring our son," Tammi Carr said. "It means so much and we ar every grateful."

The Gala was attended by many University of Michigan alumni, including former football players Charles Woodson, LaMarr Woodley, Jake Long and Braylon Edwards. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was also in attendance.

Several DIPG fighters were also recognized at the gala, including Morgan Behen, Julian Boivin, Emma Buron, Colt DelVerne, Payton Dennis, Medjerda (Chika) Jeune, Emma Marques, Buddy Miller and Tommy Ruddy.

