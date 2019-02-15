32nd annual Storytelling Festival to take place at The Ark on Feb. 23

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - At 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, let storytellers at The Ark transport you somewhere you’ve never been.

For three hours, take a journey in the mind with Laura Simms, Edgar Oliver and Ivory D. Williams as they enthrall audience members with their imaginative and interactive storytelling.

Internationally known but New York-based, Simms is a storyteller, writer and the artistic director of the Hans Christian Andersen Storytelling Center in New York. She has received numerous awards for her storytelling, including the Sesame Street Sunny Days award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Storytelling Center. Her performances blend traditional storytelling with social issues, education and creativity and her career as an educator, advocate and storyteller has taken her all over the world from Nepal to Norway.

Edgar Oliver will perform at the Ark on Feb. 23. Photo | Edgar Oliver Facebook page.

Oliver, also New York-based, has been performing since the 1980s. Known for his skills as a performer, poet, actor and playwright, he has performed many times for "The Moth," at colleges around the United States and at international festivals. He has produced many acclaimed one-man performances as well as volumes of poetry including "The Puddle Boy" and "The Brooklyn Public Library." He has also appeared on the Science Channel and in "That’s Beautiful Frank" and "Gentlemen Broncos."

Michigan-based Ivory D. Williams is an educator, storyteller and motivator. As well as promoting the oral traditions of storytelling, Williams presents workshops on professional development for businesses and community organizations. He performs at schools and libraries all around Michigan and incorporates education, entertainment, humor and creativity.

Michigan-based Edgar D. Williams regularly performs at schools and libraries across Michigan. Photo | Ivory D. Williams

Tickets are $25 and doors open at 7 p.m. Buy tickets in person at the Michigan Union ticket office or The Ark box office or online through The Ark event page

