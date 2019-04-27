39th Huron River Day Festival to take place May 19 in Ann Arbor

The 39th Huron River Day Festival will be May 19 from noon to 4 p.m. Photo: City of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - May 19 will be a day to celebrate the Huron River with family fun at Gallup Park from noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees can watch Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor kick off the event at noon, then rent a canoe or kayak for $5 and show your little ones the wonders of the Huron River.

Better still, families and individuals can try stand-up paddle boarding, try their hand at fishing, participate in the enviro-challenge or take a tour of the historic Pioneer Grist Mill.

Activities will take place throughout the festival, including an antique and class small boat show with members of Traditional Small Craft Association and the Wooden Canoe Heritage Association​, who will demonstrate the traditions of small boats and wooden canoes.

Other activities include:

Bike tune-ups from Common Cycle volunteers

Presentations by Dirt Doctors at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Butterfly house from the Michigan Native Butterfly Farm

Live animals from the Leslie Science & Nature Center

Nature Hikes by Natural Area Preservation at 1 and 3 p.m.

River critters with the Huron River Watershed Council

Stream activity with the University of Michigan Natural History Museum

Food trucks will also be on-site to feed hungry river monsters (or canoers/kayakers) and live music will make the little ones dance.

Sponsors and support for the event include the Detroit Edison Foundation, Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation and the city of Ann Arbor, among others.

For more information about the Huron River Day Festival, visit its website or call (734) 794-6240.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Road.

About Huron River Day

More than 30 years ago, the Huron River Day celebration began as a way to encourage partnerships among government, private and non-profit organizations and to educate citizens about the importance of water quality and Huron River preservation. Each year, this event draws approximately 2,500 people from the Ann Arbor community to celebrate the Huron River.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.