5 fun activities to do with the family during the holidays

ANN ARBOR - Oh, the holidays. A time for family to gather around, eat lots of food and find activities to do that will please the masses. When the age ranges from toddler to our wiser family members, what can you do that will make everyone happy? Here are few ideas to get you started.

1. Going to the Movies

The holidays are known for Christmas Day blockbusters and with so many that are in theaters or coming out tomorrow, you can't go wrong. Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" brings back a beloved character continuing the tale of the Banks children, DC's "Aquaman" for the comic book enthusiast or "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" which is getting rave reviews. For the dramatic viewer "Vice", a biopic of the life of former Vice President Dick Cheney or "Welcome to Marwen", also based on a true story, may be more your speed. There are so many options to choose from you'll be able to split the group up and make the most of the movie theater experience.

2. Let's Go Bowling

Not one, but two bowling alleys in the area -- why not take the family bowling? Bel-Mark Lanes gives you that old school vibe of going to the bowling alley when you were a kid, while Revel and Roll's chic new era of bowling displays three massive TVs and an arcade room for those who enjoy some skee-ball or playing video games. Both locations offer food and drinks for the kids of all ages.

3. Fun for the Kids

For the little ones or the kids at heart, nothing is more engaging than the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum. Open during the holidays, except on Christmas Day, enter into the world of science! From media to nature to holiday-themed games, this is a museum where touching the exhibit is not only allowed, but encouraged.

4. A Night Out for the Adults

Photo Provided by: Garage Door Pros LLC

For parents who want to get some much needed release, or relatives who want to bond over a couple of laughs, the one location to get a bit of both is the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase. A staple in downtown Ann Arbor, this comedy club has some great acts coming into town. Jackie Kaishan, who has been touring nationally for over 25 years, will be here from Dec. 27 - Dec. 29, followed by K-Von who will laugh you into the new year.

5. Family Game Night

Not everyone likes to go out on the town so why not stay in? Family game night is a time to see mom and dad take the gloves off and go up against grandma and grandpa. May it be by dusting off an old board game, playing some charades, getting a deck of cards and teaching the young ones how to play Euchre, or maybe keeping those gloves on and putting a puzzle together. Games always seem to bring the family together for some healthy competition.

No matter what you decide to do with your family during the holiday break, whether they are the ones you create or the ones bonded by blood, spending time together is the best gift of all. Happy Holidays from our family to yours!

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.