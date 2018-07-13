5 things to check out at the Ann Arbor District Library this July that aren't books!

ANN ARBOR - In case you haven’t heard, the Ann Arbor District Library hosts almost daily events at its five branches. All events are open to the public, vary in age range and typically do not require registration. Just show up, have fun, and enjoy.

Here are five events at the AADL that we are excited for in the month of July.

For Kids

Unicorn Party!

July 19 -- Pittsfield branch at 1 p.m.

Munch on snacks and make unicorn crafts with other unicorn enthusiasts!

Superhero Academy

July 21 -- Downtown Library Youth story corner, Secret Lab, Multipurpose room, conference rooms A and C at 1 p.m.

Awaken your superhero powers by doing some superhero yoga and make your costume before rescuing the townspeople.

Taco Stories!

July 23 -- Downtown Multipurpose room and Secret Lab at 2 p.m.

It’s taco time with taco stories and snack with Ms. Amanda!

Sign Language Storytelling craft

July 26 -- Mallets Creek Branch Program room at 2:30 p.m.

Make a mask based on “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See” and learn some American Sign Language in the process!

The Amazing Clark presents Magic Impossible!

July 29 -- Downtown Multipurpose room at 2 p.m.

The Amazing Clark, comedy magician, will dazzle with impossible and magical effects that are sure to entertain.

For Teens and Adults

Join Michelle Krell Kydd in discovering the science of why you love that old book smell and why you derive pleasure from literally having your nose in a book.

Book Covers: Live Painting with Marlo Broughton

July 21 -- Downtown Library first-floor lobby at 1 p.m.

Watch Marlo Broughton, a Detroit-based muralist, create a masterful book cover as he delivers a message on unity.

Build Your Own Robot

July 28 - Downtown Library Secret Lab at 1 p.m.

Build your own bot using stepper motors, wheels and circuits, then teach it to think!

Drawing for Adults | Artist Series: Andrew Wyeth

July 29 - Downtown Library Secret Lab at 3 p.m.

Learn to mimic the style of Andrew Wyeth using watercolors to produce your own frame-worthy piece of art.

CommUNITY Art Workshop

July 31 - Downtown Library Secret Lab at 1 p.m.

Create some abstract resin art while exploring different styles and interesting techniques with the Youth Art Alliance.

