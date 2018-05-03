6 Ann Arbor eateries to face off in craft beer-making challenge for American Craft Beer Week

ANN ARBOR - An inaugural challenge for American Craft Beer Week pits teams from six Ann Arbor eateries together as they create and brew their own beers.

Two person teams from Zingerman's, The Session Room, Rappourt Brew and Chew, The Beer Grotto, Ashley’s and HopCat will come up with an idea for a beer. The teams will then work with staff from Wolverine State Brewing Co. to turn the concept into a recipe that will be brewed on the brewery's pilot system.

The six beers will be put to the test May 19 at the Wolverine State Brewing Co. taproom. Live music and food will accompany beer tasting for attendees, who will vote for their favorite beers.

All of the beers will be tapped at 6 p.m. A sampler pack that features a taste of each beer will also be available for purchase, as well as an upgraded sampler pack that includes an event T-shirt. Proceeds from the packages will go to Trails Edge Camp, an organization that works with kids on ventilators and provides them with the opportunity to go to summer camp.

Attendees will rank the beers, and the top three places will be announced in the evening.

Because the beers are being brewed in a pilot system, supplies will be limited. For those who want to taste more of the competing beers, Adventures in Homebrewing is providing the complete kit, which includes recipes and step-by-step instructions for each team's beer, at a 10 percent discount.

American Craft Beer Week is May 14-20.

