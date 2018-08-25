6th annual Ann Arbor Russian festival to be held mid-September

ANN ARBOR - On the weekend of Sept. 15, the sixth annual Ann Arbor Russian Festival will take place at St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church in Dexter.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. that Saturday with the opening ceremony of Russian bell-ringing. Perfomances by St. Vladimir's choir and dancers from the Academy of Classical Russian Ballet and the Michigan Russian Cultural Center will go on throughout the day. Nationally-known Russian folk dance and music ensemble Barynya, as well St. Petersburg-based Konevets Quartet, will also provide music, dance and entertainment.

While parking and the festival are free, traditional Russian foods like pirozshki and pelmeni will be available for purchase. A tearoom with Russian sweets will also be open during the festival.

A kids' corner with coloring, a bounce house, games and more will be available for little ones.

For participants age 21 or older who register ahead of time, there will a judged infused vodka tasting on Sunday.

Join the facebook event and see a complete schedule of events here.

On Saturday, the festival will go from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church is at 9900 Jackson Rd, Dexter MI 48130.



Video courtesy of the Ann Arbor Russian Festival facebook page.

