70-year-old woman taken into custody in Ann Arbor over dispute about driveway

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - An argument over the boundaries of a new driveway in Ann Arbor ended with a 70-year-old woman being taken into police custody Thursday.

The argument between two neighbors turned physical and the woman tried to stop the workers from pouring the concrete.

Kathleen Graham said she believed her neighbor's repaved driveway was encroaching on her property by about 1 foot. She said she had to stand up for herself.

"We're not talking about a lot of land," Graham said, "but it's important to me."

Graham said she called Ann Arbor city officials and received no response until they showed up at her home Wednesday, unannounced, when she wasn't present.

On Thursday morning, crews arrived to pour the cement and Graham was waiting.

Police said Graham tried to physically stop the workers from pouring the cement. Ann Arbor police arrived at the scene quickly, handcuffed her and took her to the police station.

While Graham had her fingerprints and mug shot taken, the workers poured the concrete for the driveway. This time, the concrete came right up to the property line.

Graham said she's satisfied with the driveway boundaries, but charges haven't been dropped. She will be arraigned soon.