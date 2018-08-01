9 Adult-friendly activities at the Ann Arbor District Library in August

ANN ARBOR - Have some free time after work? Go to the library. Each month, the Ann Arbor District Library hosts numerous free events open to the public. We’ve already told you about some great kid-friendly events so here are nine excellent events in August geared towards teens and adults at AADL.

Difficulties dealing with your preteen? Catherine Fischer, a certified Hand in Hand parenting instructor will use her many years of experience to teach you about why it’s hard to connect to your preteen, best practices when dealing with difficulty, and why your preteen is going through crazy ups and downs.

At this week's Drawing for Adults, develop your abilities to draw using different artistic techniques through different media. Each Sunday of the month will have other subjects such as Mexican artists, human rights artists and the Harlem Renaissance.

3. Exploring Citizen Science

Aug. 7 - Downtown Training center - 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Learn about the contributions that citizen scientists make to research using Zooniverse. Have hands-on experiences with the cool sciences tools available for checkout at the library.





Join author, founder of the Blue Ridge Hiking Company and American Hiking Society Ambassador Jennifer Pharr Davis as she discusses her numerous experiences hiking all over the country and backpacking. Copies of her latest book will be available for purchase.

5. Coping with Grief

Aug. 12 - Mallets Creek branch - 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Listen to Ron Gries, author of Through Death to Life, discuss his experience dealing with the loss of his wife and how he was able to cope with his own grief.

6. Artist Meet and Greet

Aug. 15 - Downtown Multipurpose room - 6 to 8 p.m.

Have an artistic hobby and want to explore the local scene? Expand your network by meeting other artists and creatives in the area to discuss your talents and listen to guest speakers.





7. Future is Female: Advice to Women in Male-Dominated Fields

Aug. 16 - Downtown Multipurpose room - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Listen to awesome panelists in STEAM fields discuss the experience of young women in primarily male-dominated fields and their advice for overcoming the obstacle of gender in these fields. For a full list of panelists and event partners, see the above link.

8. Japanese Calligraphy Lesson

Aug. 21 - Downtown: Secret Lab - 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Like artistic lettering and calligraphy? Join a master calligrapher in drawing Japanese characters. A drop-in calligraphy workshop will be held at 1 p.m. while another lesson will start at 2 p.m.

9. Stenciled Tote Bags

Aug. 28 - Downtown: Secret Lab - 7 to 8 p.m.

Love totes but can never find that perfect one? Make it! AADL will provide totes, supplies and stencils and show you how to use different methods of making your dream tote.

