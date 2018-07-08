9 places to live your best brunch life in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - For some of us, especially those for whom eating is a hobby, brunch is our favorite meal of the week. Whether it’s tasty small plates, colorful morning cocktails or portions that leave us rolling away from the table, brunch is how we spend quality time with our stomachs (and friends!).

To help you achieve your goal of brunching with the best, here’s a list of our (and your) favorite brunch places in Ann Arbor for those trying to live their best brunch life.

Sava's (Credit: Michigan Daily)

Sava's

216 S State St.

Sava’s can be found on every “top” anything list in Ann Arbor. Breakfast is served until 3 p.m., and the menu is full of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free friendly items. Considered “upscale” by many locals, the eatery runs a bit pricier than other local brunch places, but makes up for it with its massive Sunday brunch buffet -- Even though sweet potato fries aren’t a typical brunch food, try them anyway!

Fleetwood Diner

300 S Ashley St.

The S. Ashley St. establishment has been in Ann Arbor longer than some of us have been alive, but hasn’t lost any of its traditional greasy spoon charm. Servings are a substantial size for a small price. The Hippie Hash is by far one of the most talked about breakfast items, delighting anyone looking for a meat-free meal.

Afternoon Delight

251 E Liberty St.

With an unfussy facade, the E. Liberty-facing brunch place has weekend specials on its pancakes and its variations of eggs benedict. If customers can’t choose between the numerous omelet options, they can create their own. Known for its bran muffins (I kid you not!), the salmon eggs benedict comes highly recommended.

Angelo’s 1100 Catherine St.

Named by Eater Detroit as one of Ann Arbor’s top brunch places, the family-owned and operated Angelo’s almost always has a line of hungry customers. With a mouth-watering menu holding gems like the famous crab cakes benedict and deep-fried french toast, this is a local favorite, especially when combined with its smaller sibling, Angelo’s On-the-Side, right next to it.

Northside Grill's Potato Pancakes (Credit: Northside Grill Yelp)

Northside Grill

1015 Broadway St.

"Where mornings become delicious” - Northside Grill

With five different types of pancakes on the menu, plus items with names like The Four Deuces and Kitchen Sink, Northside Grill serves breakfast and lunch lovers alike. -- Try the Big Easy for a slightly spicier morning, and be sure to get there at 7 a.m. (when the restaurant opens), otherwise you’ll have to wait to be seated.

The Broken Egg

221 N Main St.

Often hailed as a phenomenal favorite among local brunchers, The Broken Egg is anything but broken. Known for its jumbo-sized specialty omelets, like the Joaquin Yahoo Veggie Omelette, its scrumptious pancakes, or its Eggs Arnold, The Broken Egg is definitely a Sunday brunch go-to. Get there early, otherwise you’ll have to wait awhile.

Avalon Cafe and Kitchen

120 E Liberty St.

Also making Eater Detroit’s list, Avalon Cafe and Kitchen is known for fantastic baked goods and eat-local mentality. The menu boasts of delicious delights ranging from “fancy” avocado toast to Braised Oxtail Hash and Eggs to Shakshuka.

Brunch hours are Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. With seasonal and monthly specials, you can take some of that fantastic goodness home with you.

*July specials include buy-one-get-one-half off croissants, the Lafayette Baguette and Blueberry Mojito Beau Bien Jam.

Nick’s Original House of Pancakes

3030 Lohr Cir.

“Leave Breakfast to Us. (and Lunch!)” - Nick’s Original House of Pancakes

On days where parking downtown is a nightmare but you still need your brunch fix, head over to Nick’s Original House of Pancakes, which has a plethora of pancake choices and warmed maple syrup to satisfy any sweet tooth. Try the Caramel Apple French toast, the Dublin Benny with corned beef or the banana-topped Moose Munch Cakes.

Don’t have time to sit down? Nick’s does to-go brunch as well.

Cafe Zola (Credit: Cafe Zola Facebook Page)

Cafe Zola

112 W Washington St.

Cafe Zola’s brunch menu, jam-packed (no pun intended) with a variety of sweet and savory crepes, also has other divine dishes like their Black Forest Belgian Waffle or Turkish Eggs. For those who prefer a late brunch, Zola’s serves brunch until 4 p.m. and offers salads, sandwiches, and everything in between.

