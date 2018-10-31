9 things to do at the Ann Arbor District Library in November

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Each month, the Ann Arbor District library curates a calendar full of playful and informative events for library-goers, townies, or anyone passing through the area. Here's our list of events that will catch your eye, help you acquire job survival skills and bring out your inner witch or wizard.

Paint-Along with Bob Ross

Nov. 1 - 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Downtown branch: lobby

Everyone's family-friendly painter is back this month as part of the AADL Lobbytorium Series. With previous events drawing huge crowds of happy little painters, AADL has moved the painting event to the first-floor lobby so that everyone can paint some mighty mountains. Supplies will be provided by AADL but you'll need to bring your own Bob Ross costume and paint smock.

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library



Ignite | Ann Arbor

Nov. 2 - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Downtown branch: lobby

From tech to art, music to business, Ann Arborites and other speakers have five minutes and only 20 slides to make you say "wow." Presentations are quick and have to act fast so as to get you interested in their form of geekery.

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Author Event | Raw Material: Working Wool in the West

Nov. 5 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: fourth-floor meeting room

Join author and certified sheep shearer and wool classifier Stephany Wilkes as she discusses the journey of American wool and its place in the textile supply chain. Wilkes' book, "Raw Materials," which will be for sale on-site, chronicles Wilkes' journey from leaving her job in the tech industry to meeting ranchers, feisty sheep, yarn-makers and more.

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Tom Clynes | On Assignment

Nov. 8 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. - Downtown branch: multipurpose room

Join photojournalist Tom Clynes as he discusses how he prepares for assignments, his gear of choice, how assignments turn into adventures and more. Clynes, who is also an author, has had work published in The Atlantic, National Geographic, Popular Science and The New York Times to name a few.

Book Sculptures

Nov.11 - 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: Secret Lab

Turn old books into fabulous book sculptures through up-cycling. As usual, AADL will supply whatever materials are needed to turn old paperbacks into sculptural masterpieces.

Bright Nights Community Forum | Self-Help Tools on the Internet for Mood Disorders: A Practical Guide

Nov. 13 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: multipurpose room

Panelists specializing in mood disorders will discuss how using the internet for psychotherapy and other eHealth needs, can reduce the stigma of mental health care and opens up accessibility for those who need it. This event is done in partnership with the University of Michigan Depression Center.

Harry Potter Party!

Nov. 17 - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Downtown branch: Secret Lab, Youth Story Corner, Multipurpose room

Celebrate the wizarding world with Harry Potter-themed activities. Just after the release of the new Fantastic Beasts movie (Nov. 16), the AADL will have crafts for witches and wizards who can have their fortunes read and meet their familiars like giant toads and pythons. Better wear your best robes!

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Duct Tape Palooza!

Nov. 24 - 4:30 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. - Mallets Creek branch

Silence may be golden but duct tape is silver... and a bunch of other fun colors! Make your own duct-tape crafts like wallets, bracelets, bookmarks and more!

Art Talks | Freelance Survival Skills with Sarah Rose Sharp

Nov. 28 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Downtown branch: multipurpose room

In coordination with the Ann Arbor Art Center, AADL brings you Sarah Rose Sharp to tell you how to survive in the merciless world of freelancing. Having worked as a freelancer for over a decade, Sharp will tell about her survival secrets including networking, etiquette, and pitching and self-esteem.

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

