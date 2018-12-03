9 things to keep you busy at the Ann Arbor District Library in December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Despite the hustle and bustle of the holiday season downtown, the Ann Arbor District Library has a calendar full of events that would keep even Santa’s elves busy.

Every month we give you our list of top picks -- here’s are the nine best events happening at the AADL this month.

Cookie & Candy Making 101 with Keegan Rodgers

Dec. 3 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch, 4th floor

Let People's Food Co-Op head baker, Keegan Rodgers show you how to make chocolate truffles and holiday cookies.

Photo credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Speak Truth To Power: The Role of Journalism

Dec. 5 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch, multipurpose room

In partnership with Michigan Daily, journalists David Jesse, Micheline Maynard, Robert Yoon and Kat Stafford will discuss the role journalists play in holding institutions accountable for their actions and transparent. The panel discussion will be moderated by outgoing Michigan Daily Editor-in-Chief Alexa St. John.

Photo credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Classical Bells

Dec. 9 - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Downtown branch lobby

Listen to Classical Bells, a handbell ensemble, as they return for their annual AADL concert. Using over 70 handbells, Classical Bells has an interpretive and invigorating style -- something you don’t expect from simple handbells.

Photo credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Sharpie Dyed Coasters

Dec. 10 - 7 to 8 p.m. - Mallets Creek branch

Still haven't found a good gift for your picky Secret Santa? Make a customized sharpie-dyed coaster or a set of coasters if you’re feeling creative.

Concert | Corey Strong

Dec. 14 - 7 to 8 p.m. - Downtown branch, multipurpose room

Returning to AADL, singer/songwriter Corey Strong will cheer up the crowd with a festive holiday concert.

Corey Strong will have a holiday concert at the AADL downtown branch on Dec 14 . Photo credit | Corey Strong facebook page

Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses

Dec. 15 - 2 to 3 p.m. - Downtown branch, multipurpose room and Secret Lab

Got a little architect in your family? Bring them to the AADL to build gingerbread houses (or mansions) out of graham crackers.

Art Talks with Artist and Author Hannah Burr

Dec. 19 - 7 to 8 p.m. - Westgate branch, West Side room

Author and artist, Hannah Burr often deals with the intersectionality of art and the creative process. As part of Art Talks, a professional development series for creatives done in partnership with the Ann Arbor Art Center, Burr will discuss her work.

Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity and Pride

Dec. 21 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch, multipurpose room

Listen to Elizabeth James from the U-M Afroamerican and African Studies Department present an interactive discussion on the history and current celebration of Kwanzaa.

Thank You Card Party!

Dec. 30 - 1 to 3 p.m. - Downtown branch, Secret Lab

Not sure when you’ll get time to write thank-you cards for all the awesome holiday presents you received? AADL has got you covered -- it will supply the cards, you supply the gratitude.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.