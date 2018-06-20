A conversation with 'The Nose of Ann Arbor'

ANN ARBOR - Michelle Krell Kydd is a mesmerizing person.

The breadth of knowledge she has of the science of smell and her passion for the sense is spellbinding.

I sat down with her recently to learn about how she got into the industry of smell and how she began her classes at the Ann Arbor District Library.

A marketer by trade and a New York native, Krell Kydd worked for many years in advertising for companies like Microsoft, Estee Lauder and Tom Ford.

By chance, she was invited to a perfume opening one evening several years ago by Montblanc.

Attendees were given a fragrance pyramid of perfumes. The top notes evaporate quickly, the middle notes less so and the bottom notes act as an anchor for each fragrance. Participants were asked to identify the notes blindly of the newest fragrance Individuel.

"I identified 20 out of 23 materials," said Krell Kydd. "The instructor called me over to the back of the room at the end and said, ‘You need to go to school.’ And I said, ‘You know I’m too old to be a perfumer. They hire you when you’re 20. And I don’t speak French.’ I’m coming up with all the reasons it would be insane. And then he keeps talking and he said, 'Listen, you’re working in the industry and anything that helps with your work and gives you a better understanding of yourself, you need to do it.'"

She took his advice and took two semesters of coursework at Fashion Institute of Technology. Some of her teachers were perfumers and through a connection, she was able to take a course at Givaudan, the world's leading fragrance and flavor company.

"Scent colours your life; the smell of herbs in the kitchen, rain in the summer, festive treats, soft baby skin… In our world, the sense of smell is not the forgotten sense – on the contrary, we see the world through our noses. We think about smell all day, every day." - Givaudan

"It was then that I said yes to a future that had been incubating since childhood," she said.



"Secrets from a Trained Nose" was the topic of Krell Kydd's Ted Talk in 2015 at TEDxUofM (Credit: Tedx Talks YouTube Channel)

Krell Kydd became a full-time nose, working with Jo Malone and Dustin Hoffman's wife on a scented jewelry line.

By chance, just like many of us experience, she arrived in Ann Arbor to work at the University of Michigan.

Her first "Smell & Tell" class at the Ann Arbor District Library was in 2012, and it was for children. Some parents would stay and watch and were so intrigued they told her she should do classes for adults.

As of July, she will have done 74 presentations with the AADL, University of Michigan, Hamburg Township Library and 826 Michigan.

"What I like to do with 'Smell & Tells' is I like to combine the art and science connection in smell with other disciplines because then it makes (things like) history and politics and all kinds of religion kind of come together in a way they normally wouldn't," Krell Kydd explained. "Sort of in a way that you look at two concentric circles where they meet at a point and you keep adding them but it’s almost like a flower and you still have that center point where everything is in common."

So why did she start these classes?

"I always say that the sense of smell is the bastard child of the senses," she said. "It’s considered a lower animal sense and always has been in the Western culture. In the process of breathing, our noses are doing two things. The first thing your nose dose is it protects you from danger. So you have to breathe to get oxygen, and anything that would impede that, if it was smoke or something toxic, you would know it and avoid that area.

"The other half is for pleasure. That means that you should enjoy it. You have to teach people how to understand that and to understand how the brain works. Because we’re programed to feel and remember smells before we can articulate them. You want (people) to talk about their memories, talk about their emotions, and then in a kind of zen way, step back and go into the middle space and say, ‘What is this thing? What does it mean?’ And that’s when the words come out. And you’ll see this, especially in large groups of 20, that people start saying things and then other people who are less brave will step in and say something. It’s a very visceral sense. The sense of smell is memory and memory is identity. So it’s hard not to get hit like that and want to say something."

Following the interview, Krell Kydd gave me some scents to screen. After the first one, a type of rose note I can't remember the name of, I was transported to my grandmother's vanity where she kept her perfume bottles. As a child I would sneak into her bedroom and smell her fragrances. If these are the kinds of feelings and memories people experience during "Smell & Tell" classes, I can confidently say it works.

She had a similar experience on a recent Scent Hike she co-hosted at County Farm Park with the park's naturalist, Shawn Severance.



(Courtesy: Michelle Krell Kydd. Photo by Shawn Severance)

For each day, Severance made a different herbal tea using ingredients found in nature. One of the teas used lemon balm, a scent that formed one of Krell Kydd's first memories with smell in New York City.

She told me that in fifth grade, she and her classmates went to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden to visit a garden for the blind. She found herself reading a plaque both with text and braille describing lemon balm, but she was confused because the plant was green. Curiosity got the best of her and she picked a leaf off the plant to smell it.

"I smelled it and my brain exploded," she recalled. "I couldn’t wrap myself around, at that age, how I could see something green but smelled yellow. It’s almost like a cognitive synesthesia."

Fast forward to a few weeks ago when Severance presented her with the tea.

"I had no idea Sean was going to make a tea that had this memory trigger for me," she said. "I didn’t think I could feel a sense of newness about something that was so profound so many years ago as if it’s a sister memory to my childhood. And that’s what happened to me. It’s so emotional and profound and beautiful and just reminds me that there are more things to be discovered than things you already know."



Plants used to make the herbal tea on the Scent Hike: Chamomile, catnip, lemon balm and sage (Courtesy: Michelle Krell Kydd. Photo by Shawn Severance)

Beyond triggering memories and a sense of "newness," as she puts it, these activities have a physical benefit as well.

"These exercises increase elasticity in the brain, they increase your ability to smell as you get older, because you lose some of that just like you need glasses or a hearing aid," she explained. "And it’s a very powerful self-authenticating tool, this sensory evaluation of smell, for knowing who you are and being comfortable with that."

One thing I noticed very quickly about Krell Kydd is that she is incredibly drawn to each person's experience with a certain smell. It's not a one-way communication where she is teaching at you; she is learning with you.

"After each 'Smell & Tell' I give, I always ask, 'What sort of things were powerful to you? What more would you like to know and about what things?'" she said. "And people who are curious are not shy, especially to the library – it’s like a mecca, a holy site for learning. The Ann Arbor District Library is incredible. I’m from New York and the libraries when I left in 2011 did not have the dynamism that this library has. Its responsiveness to the community, its care for the people who live here. I think it reflects a lot of the open mindedness of the community culture."

Looking to the future, Krell Kydd hopes to see the study of smell implemented in classrooms in elementary schools, high schools and universities. Not because it is something she has a deep interest in and knowledge of, but because she's seen the profound effect it has on her students in every exercise she does. And they are always asking to learn more.



"I want to reach as many people as I can," she said. "You have to break barriers. If you really believe in what you’re doing and it helps people, and it helps the world ... if it helps them interact with people better, you’ve definitely done something good. And that has a chain reaction. That’s what community is.

"Ann Arbor is just an incredible place. Could this happen in New York? With fanfare it could probably be commodified, I don’t know. I’m more into the eternal truths in the universe that could be interpreted by different entry points. It’s just like when you want to take a trip somewhere. There are many ways to get to your destination. If you want to find yourself, study the sense of smell. You’ll get there faster than any other sense."

To learn more, follow Krell Kydd's blog.

Upcoming "Smell & Tell" classes at Ann Arbor District Library:

July 12: Smell & Tell: Tincturing Memory

July 18: Nosetalgia: The Smell of Old Books and Aromatic Passages in Literature

