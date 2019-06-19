A glimpse at Ann Arbor's peonies as they pass peak bloom

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - If you haven't been to the peony garden at University of Michigan's Nichols Arboretum yet this season, you should plan your visit in the next few days.

According to staff, the garden is past peak bloom. While some individual plants are still looking fresh, others are not.

The peonies bloomed later than normal this year due to heavy rains and a colder-than-usual spring in Michigan. Despite days of rain mixed with hot, sunny ones, the garden's staff said, "We're fortunate to be experiencing a magnificent bloom season."

We paid a visit late Tuesday afternoon and snapped some photos of the remaining flowers.

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.