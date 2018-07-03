A writer's intent: Author Laura Hulthen Thomas on Kerrytown Bookfest's Writer-In-Residence critique

ANN ARBOR - Held every September and celebrating books, as well as those who create and read them, the Kerrytown Bookfest has become a staple of Ann Arbor's literary world. This year the festival will take place on Sept. 9, and will feature many authors, local and national, as well as entertainment, education and hands-on experiences. Leading up to the big day, the Kerrytown Bookfest is offering several unique opportunities for aspiring writers, one of which is its Writer-In-Residence critique by local author Laura Hulthen Thomas.

Here's how it works: Participants must submit a 10-page draft by Aug. 1 for critique. The cost is $80 and the sign up is first come first serve. On the day of the festival, Hulthen Thomas will sit down with each participant for 30 minutes of feedback. It's a great opportunity to get the feedback and encouragement one needs when it comes to writing.

"Kerrytown Bookfest is so excited about this year's writer-in-residence program with Laura Thomas," Bookfest board member Michelle Tuplin said by email. "Through this program, emerging authors will be able to sign up for private feedback on their ten page submission. I know Laura will provide fantastic advice. She's both an experienced creative writing teacher and author. This really is the kind of opportunity emerging authors dream of -- a terrifyingly amazing 30 minutes of one-on-one criticism."

As the author of the acclaimed short fiction collection, "States In Motion," as well as the head of the undergraduate creative writing program at the University of Michigan's Residential College, Hulthen Thomas is no stranger to the world of literature and is the perfect person to bounce ideas off of and from whom to seek advice.

We spoke with her by email to discuss her work, the Writer-In-Residence critique and the writing process in general.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Thank you so much for taking the time to speak with me. To start off, I was curious as to how you became the writer-in-residence for the Kerrytown Bookfest. Have you always been involved with the festival?

Thank you so much for interviewing me for the Bookfest’s writer-in-residence program! It’s a very special opportunity for me since I’ll be doing what I love best -- meeting one-on-one with writers to talk about their work while supporting the Kerrytown Bookfest. Over the years I’ve admired and enjoyed how the Bookfest spotlights local and regional authors alongside national writers and offers useful panels on topics of interest and import to writers. The book fair is among my favorites to visit anywhere. I visit every year, and am thrilled that this year I get to be a featured guest!

I was invited to be the writer-in-residence after a reading last year for my book, "States of Motion." One of the Kerrytown Bookfest’s organizers, Lynn Pellerito Riehl, had organized this reading. I answered an audience question about the program I teach in, the Residential College at the University of Michigan. In the RC’s creative writing major, I explained, most of our classes take place in tutorial. This format has the faculty mentor meeting one on one with a student every week to review their fiction, poetry, or creative nonfiction. After hearing that I had years of experience teaching in the same private feedback format as Kerrytown’s writer-in-residence program, Lynn invited me “into the tent” for this year. Although I have been attending for years, this will be my first formal involvement in the Bookfest.

When it comes to critiquing the work of other writers, are there specific things you look for? In other words, are there "tricks of the trade," as it were that easily show you whether or not the person has a unique voice?

I always look first for the writer’s intent -- what are these pages inviting me to understand about the characters, the place, the conditions and attitudes that form the story? On this first read, and on a second read, I also note what I like, what I think is working, what grabs me, what makes me think or feel, what I wouldn’t have the author change for anything. Every author has different strengths, so what I look for specifically varies quite a bit from manuscript to manuscript. I approach each author’s work on their own terms. Sometimes a character’s voice grabs me from the get-go; sometimes a physical description captures beauty, or dread, in a wonderful way; sometimes a plot point surprises me. I always look for what I would like more of from the manuscript.

I then read to identify where I don’t feel invited, or invested, and think about whether being allowed “in” would help the author achieve more of their aim with the story, be it deeper characterization, a plot nuance, or a more resonant voice. My students know that I think of every draft as a rich promise for the next. During my final read-through, I always ask, “What are my hopes and dreams for the next draft? What would I most like to see?” If an author knows what they are already doing well, they can play to that strength in their revisions, and replace what’s not working with the writing they do best.

As far as “tricks of the trade” concerning unique voice, I would say that when the prose -- word choice, cadence, and tone -- captures the sensibility, outlook and concerns of the character telling the story, the author has an accomplished voice.

You've written your own collection of short stories, "States of Motion." What have you learned from short story writing that you think anyone attempting to write a story of any length should know? Are there any general rules or guidelines you give yourself when writing that you think should apply to other writers?

I so wish there were general rules I give to myself when I write! I think I’d be a much more efficient and prolific writer! I tend to be a seat of the pants writer, not a planner or an outliner. If I could plan better, I would. Writing without even a rough outline means cultivating a high tolerance for uncertainty because you’ll go deep in the weeds of detail and character on your way to the end of a story. Something in me needs the freedom to just write without a lot of thought beforehand, and let the story and characters take shape together. I like to find out what happens next hand in hand with my characters, and I like to follow any tangents that crop up without feeling like I’m swinging for the sand trap instead of the green by deviating from an outline.

I would say that if I’ve learned anything, it’s to keep my characters moving, and make certain they are causing their own trouble, not just reacting to others’ trouble. No matter the length of the story, if my characters stall out or only exist to comment on others’ business, I’ll fill the dead air with a lot of words that will end up being cut.

What is the best piece of advice you've either given to someone else, or that someone else has given to you when it comes to writing techniques?

I’m always eager to find out why characters behave the way they do, so I tend to write long scenes that take place in the past to figure out what happened to them. One piece of useful advice I received years ago was, on revision, to check whether a character’s backstory is more compelling than their present action. If so, make the history the present action. Always tell the most urgent part of the character’s story. Ask yourself, if you could only choose one part of this character’s history to tell, what would you choose?

Who are some of your favorite authors, or writers who helped influence your own work? Or, if you prefer, what are some of the books and/or pieces of writing you look to for inspiration?

I am very easily influenced by just about everything I read! Every book, story and essay that seeks me out as a reader has something to teach me, so naming names is always tough. For inspiration as an editor and teacher, I turn to authors whose technical expertise helps me comment upon manuscripts. Joyce Carol Oates helps me with point of view fluidity, dynamism and voice. ZZ Packer teaches me about plot, suspense and psychological dynamics. I just finished "The Golem" and "The Jinni" by Helene Wecker, and loved the historical snapshot of turn-of-the-century New York City. Right now I’m reading "A House Made of Dawn" by N. Scott Momaday, and learning so much about how characters bring their emotions and psyche to the land as well as each other.

I know people don't always enjoy discussing their "process," but if you don't mind, what is yours when it comes to writing? Do you write for a certain number of hours every day? Do you set page goals?

Between work and family life, my schedule is fragmentary, so I can’t write the same way every day. I prefer to write in the morning, for several hours at a stretch. When I can’t make that happen, I’ll grab an hour, or even a few minutes, out of the day. I don’t set page or word count goals. When I begin a story or an essay, my goal is to finish it no matter what, no matter how imperfect it may turn out to be. In revision, my goals become focused on scenes, moments, threads, behaviors, thoughts, the intimate spaces of a story. I do try to accomplish something specific each time I write, whether it’s a small change or major restructuring or writing something totally new. Flexible goals have saved my writing life, not to mention my sanity, on many occasions, especially during the years I was raising young children and working several jobs.

What has editing other people's work taught you about writing, generally and when it comes to your own work?

Editing others’ work has taught me that even the roughest draft can find its way to the finished story if the writer feels fiercely enough about the piece to work hard, listen to critiques, and revise with honesty and excitement. When I was a very young writer, I loved the energy of the first draft and dreaded revisions. Editing other writer’s work has trained me to swap these preferences. Now I love the revision process far more than the first draft process. I can’t wait to find out more about characters I’ve only just met in the first draft, and do the work of filling out the world around them.

Is there anything about the writer-in-residence program and/or the Kerrytown Bookfest that you want people to know that they might not find from the website or other public media?

Writers who haven’t enjoyed private, face-to-face feedback on their work may be surprised by how much a half-hour conversation about their project can accomplish. The writer-in-residence program is perfect both for the writer who belongs to a writer’s group and would like to supplement their workshop critiques, and the writer who has never had an opportunity to share their work and would love to start. The Kerrytown Bookfest is a supportive, inclusive litfest that celebrates the practical as well as the artistic soul of the writing life. As a writer, editor and teacher, I appreciate and cherish the necessary bond between art and practicality the writer-in-residence program, and the Bookfest as a whole, both nurture.

The Kerrytown Bookfest takes place on Sept. 9. To learn more about the festival, including its upcoming events, visit kerrytownbookfest.org.

About Laura Hulthen Thomas

Hulthen Thomas’s work has appeared in The Cimarron Review, Nimrod International Journal, Epiphany and Witness. She received her MFA in fiction writing from Warren Wilson College. She currently heads the undergraduate creative writing program at the University of Michigan’s Residential College, where she teaches fiction and creative nonfiction.

About "States In Motion"

Newton's Laws of Motion describe the relationship between a body and its response to the forces acting upon it. For the men and women in "States of Motion," imbalance is a way of life. Set in Michigan small towns both real and fictional, the stories in Hulthen Thomas's collection take place against a backdrop of economic turmoil and the domestic cost of the war on terror. As familiar places, privilege, and faith disappear, what remains leaves these broken characters wondering what hope is left for them. These stories follow blue collars and white, cops and immigrants, and mothers and sons as they defend a world that is quickly vanishing.

