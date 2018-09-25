A2Energy Power Hour at the Ann Arbor District Library Westgate branch tonight

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Join the City of Ann Arbor Energy Office tonight in the West Side room at AADL's Westgate branch for A2Energy Power Hour starting at 7 p.m.

Presentations will be given to educate the public on how they can save money and electricity this winter and whether or not they should or could switch to solar power. Presenters include officials with DTE, Michigan Saves, Habitat for Humanity and the Ann Arbor Energy Commissioners. Presentation subjects will include switching to solar energy, weatherization programs, home energy consultations, furnace testings and even refrigerator replacement.

Attendees will have the chance to win prizes through entertaining quizzes during presentations.

The Westgate branch is located in the Westgate Shopping Center at 2503 Jackson Ave. Parking is available in the front or the back of the building.

For the full press release, visit City of Ann Arbor Energy Office website or contact community sustainability analyst, Emily Drennen, at (734) 794 - 6430 ext 43726 or edrennen@a2gov.org

