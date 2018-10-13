A2SO brings Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 9 from Vienna to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 27. at 8 p.m., the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will play Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 9 in D major at the Michigan Theater.

Ticket prices for the event range from $20 to $72, but college students, children and seniors can get up to half off ticket prices.

Lead by A2SO Music Director and conductor Arie Lipsky, Mahler's Symphony No. 9 is a blend of romantic and thrilling sounds evoking dreamy nights, tall mountains and a peaceful calm. Although it marked the end of his musical career, this symphony is profoundly intimate in its powerful melodies and musical magnitude.

Sponsored by the Ray & Elenor Cross Foundation, the A2SO will take you on an exciting journey through Mahler's masterpiece.

Can't attend this event? Check out the A2SO concert series calendar, or donate to support Ann Arbor music.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.