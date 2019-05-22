Abortion rights activists, opposition gather at Ann Arbor rally

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - People on both sides of the abortion issue gathered Tuesday at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The abortion debate has re-ignited across the country, with some states passing or considering new restrictions.

Lori Carpentier, with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, said "No" to abortion bans. It’s a message supporters with Planned Parenthood want to be heard loud and clear.

“We are against all of the bans, and the hashtag is "stop the bans,” Carpentier said. “All of these bans are clearly unconstitutional under Roe."

Governors in several states signed bills to end abortions. The most controversial is in Alabama.

Carpentier said there is some talk that legislatures in Michigan are trying to do the same, and some people at the rally agree with those lawmakers.

“I think abortion is discrimination. I think abortion is a form of violence. I think abortion desecrates human rights, and I think those should be protected,” Monica Migliorino-Miller said.

“I think the lawmakers in the state of Michigan know that they can’t get anything past Gov. Whitmer. Gov. Whitmer and the other folks at the top of the ticket this year, including Sen. Stabenow and the AG and the secretary of state, are all women who made a career out of supporting comprehensive reproduction rights,” said Carpentier.

