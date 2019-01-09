Welcome to All About Ann Arbor, or as we like to call it, A4.

A4 exists for people who love Ann Arbor. We engage our audience to tell stories, share events and add to the city's rich culture, business, food and entertainment scenes. We spend our days meeting people in the community, promoting local events and tracking local news.

We also maintain a Community Calendar of events, create surveys to seek public input and engage across social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

Soon we'll add a digital video series to the mix, plus many more ways to reach folks connected to the city. Have ideas on what we should be doing? Share them here.

When it comes to our mission, we draw a pretty strict boundary around Ann Arbor. That's not to say we exist in a bubble or disconnect from the region. We're closely connected to Detroit and the entire metro area -- we just needed some clear lines to help make daily decisions. We know there's more than we could ever get to in Ann Arbor, so that's our focus, and that's our "All About" name.

A4 is closely connected to WDIV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com in Detroit. We work with the TV and digital newsrooms to cover breaking news out of Ann Arbor, but spend most of our day focused on connecting with the community. Our goal is to add something positive and useful to Ann Arbor. Please let us know how we're doing.

Who are we?

A4 is led by Meredith Bruckner, a seasoned international journalist who came to the project from i24NEWS, Israel’s first 24-hour international news channel, where she started as a news anchor. After three years on the breaking news desk, she hosted a live daily news show called The Daily Beat, and later hosted Trending, a daily live lifestyle show.

A Chicago native, Meredith attended IDC Herzliya, an international college in Israel, where she studied communications. She got her master’s degree in broadcast journalism from City University in London before moving back to Israel to pursue a career in broadcast news.

After 11 years abroad, Meredith is back in the Midwest launching All About Ann Arbor. You can reach her at: mbruckner@wdiv.com, on Twitter @meredith_A4 and here on Facebook.

Sarah Parlette is a part-time associate producer and full-time graduate student. Sarah is a self-proclaimed word nerd. After living abroad and all around Michigan, she keeps coming back to her favorite tree city. You can usually find her working on her graduate school assignments in one of Ann Arbor's many cafes when she isn't writing for A4. Sarah is always looking for her next "favorite meal" in A2.

Melina Fuentes is an associate producer and a jack-of-all-trades. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with her background in video production and event planning. As the ESPN production manager at Eastern Michigan University, she leads a group of students through the highly intense, fast-paced atmosphere of live sports broadcasting. During the offseason, you can find Melina at Comerica Park working for the Detroit Tigers scoreboard crew or working as a freelancer.

Born and raised in California, Melina had a quick stint in Texas and then moved to the Ann Arbor area right before the year 2000.

Melina often wanders the streets of Ann Arbor taking snapshots, attending the latest event, and running down the street (literally, she’s a semi-avid runner).

Want to reach All About Ann Arbor? Have more questions? Email us any time at: allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com, or hit us up on any of the social accounts above. We'd love to hear from you.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.