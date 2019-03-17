Active shooter false alarm in Ann Arbor causes panic, fear among residents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security gave the all-clear at about 8 p.m. Saturday after authorities investigated reports of an active shooter on campus.

Earlier in the day, the University of Michigan sent out a run-hide-fight alert due to reports of an active shooter through its emergency alert system. Multiple buildings were locked down and some students barricaded themselves in rooms.

It happened at Mason Hall, an academic building off State Street by the Diag.

Police blocked off the area for hours after hearing reports of an active shooter on campus.

A nearby prayer vigil for Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand was interrupted by the chaos.

"I hear this boom-boom, and then people started screaming and running," said Zaymab Elkolaly.

Police searched the buildings floor by floor before giving the all-clear.

"We have cleared all of the buildings and haven't found any evidence of an active shooter situation," said University of Michigan Deputy Chief Melissa Overton.

Multiple reports said the sound of gunshots were actually someone popping balloons. Police are still investigating and interviewing residents.

Some students aren't convinced and said the pops sounded louder and came from outside the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more information on the university's emergency alert system, click here.

The University of Michigan is offering counseling and psychological services to students at 734-764-8312.

