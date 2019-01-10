AFC Ann Arbor tryouts are here

ANN ARBOR - Hear ye! Hear ye!

AFC Ann Arbor, our local semi-pro soccer team, is seeking new recruits for the men's team and the newly announced women's team for this coming season. If you want to strut your stuff and show off your wicked skills head on down to High Velocity Sports on Feb. 15., or tell a friend who might be interested.

Photo by: Melina Fuentes

The women's tryouts costs $30, check-in at 5:30 p.m. and tryout will run from 6-8 p.m. The men's tryouts costs $45, check-in is at 7 p.m. and the tryout runs from 8-10 p.m. Tryout fees also include an AFC Ann Arbor training top. Registration is limited, so come on out, you mighty oaks and join the top team in the Great Lakes.

For more information on tryouts click here.

