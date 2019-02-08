AFC Ann Arbor finds new home with Concordia Cardinals

ANN ARBOR - The Mighty Oak is done with stadium surfing and has found a permanent home at Concordia University.

After jumping from stadium to stadium last year, AFC Ann Arbor wanted to find a more stable location for their team, their fans and for the newly founded women’s team. The 2019 season will mark the first year to this multiyear home deal between AFC Ann Arbor and Concordia University.

In the mass search for a new location, it was practically a no-brainer for the owners and board of directors to sign with Concordia. Concordia has been a partner with AFC Ann Arbor from the start and has been the training house for the men’s team.

Cardinal Stadium provides space, modern amenities and is one of the most up-to-date stadiums in Washtenaw County. The stadium seats up to 2,500 in the grandstand, additional bleachers for overflow and standing room for the energetic fans who can’t contain their excitement by sitting.



Photo provided by: AFC Ann Arbor

The rebel rousing Hooligans and Mighty Oak fans will have an experience of a lifetime at the new venue. Fan experience and engagement will not change, but will grow in their new home. A few logistical changes may occur and AFC Ann Arbor will be informing everyone in the weeks to come.

Stay tuned for the latest and greatest news about AFC Ann Arbor by following them on Twitter @AFCAnnArbor or on their website AFCAnnArbor.com.

