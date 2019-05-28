African American Downtown Festival to take place Saturday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Play downtown all day with activities and performances at this year’s African American Downtown Festival from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The annual festival, organized by the Ann Arbor Cultural and Community Events Coalition, will return to the corner of North 4th Avenue and East Ann Street

From gospel and soul music to break dance and ballroom dance, performers will demonstrate their skills and keep crowds moving from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Staring at noon until 6 p.m., the Kids Corner will host fun activities like face painting, balloon twisting, bounce houses and basketball skills and drills demonstrations.

Find the full schedule of events and performances here.

Vendors will be on site selling food (so come hungry) as well as jewelry, crafts, art, clothing and more.

Founded by Lucille Hall Porter, the festival was organized to remember and highlight business leaders and the African-American community’s history and contributions to the Ann Arbor area. A community leader herself, Porter was the founder of a nonprofit, Community Leaning Post.

