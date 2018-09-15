Alec Baldwin to lead UMS production of 'Death of a Salesman' on Sept. 29 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Everyone’s favorite Baldwin, Alec, will play a part of the dramatic reading of “Death of a Salesman” at 8 p.m. at the Power Center for Performing Arts on Sept 29.

The play will be put on by the University Musical Society. Baldwin will play Willy Loman, the tragic play's lead, who is unable to come to terms with his lack of success and the fracture of his American dream. For his first performance of “Death of a Salesman,” Baldwin will be supported by students, faculty, actors and directors from the University of Michigan Theatre and Drama department. Included in that impressive list are Theatre and Drama faculty Priscilla Lindsay and Leigh Woods, as well as actors Eva Rosenwald and Alex Leydenfrost. The production is directed by UM associate professor of theatre and drama Daniel Cantor.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit UMS radio broadcasting initiatives and K-12 programs.





General tickets are no longer available but inquiries regarding VIP tickets and meet-and-greet tickets can made by calling the UMS ticket office at 734-764-2538.

Arthur Miller, a 1938 graduate of the University of Michigan, won a Tony Award as well as a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1949 for the Broadway production of “Death of a Salesman.” An American playwright and essayist, Miller is also known for “The Crucible” and “All My Sons.”

