All you need to know about Ann Arbor's special election on Tuesday

ANN ARBOR - A special election will be held citywide on Tuesday for an Ann Arbor Public Schools millage.

Here are some voter tips the city recently released:

Bring a valid photo ID. Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID will have to sign an affidavit to vote.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as registered voters are standing in line by 8 p.m., they will be able to vote.

Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on election day. District and school offices will be open.

New polling place information:

New permanent location: Precincts 1-9 and 1-11 will now vote at Logan Elementary School at 2685 Traver Road.

Temporary polling place information:

*Due to Michigan Union construction

Precincts 1-1 and 1-12 will be relocated to Michigan League at 911 N. University Ave.

Precinct 1-4 will be relocated to U-M Coliseum at 721 S. Fifth Ave.

*Due to Ann Arbor Community Center Construction

Precinct 1-4 will be relocated to Community High School at 401 N. Division St.

See the complete list of polling places here.

Read the Ann Arbor Public Schools millage.

To locate your ward and/or polling place, visit the Michigan Voter Information site at www.michigan.gov/vote or contact the city clerk's office at 734-794-6140 or in person at Larcom City Hall, second floor, 301 E. Huron St.

For ballot information, visit www.a2gov.org/elections.

