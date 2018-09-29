Alley Bar in Ann Arbor hosting PBR Art Party

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Ann Arbor Art Center is bringing art influenced and inspired by Pabst Blue Ribbon to the Alley Bar on Thursday.

The event will be a one-night pop-up show and art contest, complete with a live DJ. Art will be featured from local artists and available for sale.

Artwork will remain on display through the month of October.

All selected artists will be entered to win PBR-themed prizes and gift certificates to a local tattoo parlor.

For more information, visit the event's official Facebook page or the Ann Arbor Art Center's official website.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.