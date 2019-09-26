Amazon hosts 'Camp Amazon' day for C.S. Mott Children's patients, donates $30K to hospital

ROMULUS, Mich. - Amazon hosted Camp Amazon: Gold Edition at its fulfillment center in Romulus on Wednesday for patients at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and their families.

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Amazon hosted 15 patients who are interested in STEM areas for a one-day robotics and STEM day camp.

The day started with a VIP tour of the center conducted by general manager Shawn Westlund. Then, the kids were given Vex Robotics kits and Amazon staff helped them build their own robotic cars.

During the festivities, Westlund announced a $30,000 donation by Amazon to the hospital. The gift will be used primarily for Mott's childhood cancer research campaign Block Out Cancer.

"We're incredibly honored to have hosted C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and are truly thankful for all that they do to support children and their families," Westlund said in a statement. "With Camp Amazon, we hope to provide young people in this community with the tools and connections they need to build, imagine, and innovate."

Professor of Pediatric Oncology and professor of Pediatrics and Communicable Diseases Dr. Rajen Mody accepted the check on behalf of C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Shawn Westlund, General Manager of Amazon’s Romulus fulfillment center presents a $30,000 donation toward C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s cancer research and programs to Professor of Pediatric Oncology, Dr. Rajen Mody. (Credit: Montez Miller)

"We are very excited about this partnership with Amazon," Mody said in a statement. "Philanthropic contributions like this really help to inspire and drive the important studies that can lead to new discoveries, treatments, and approaches to care. Given the limited federal funding awarded to childhood cancer, this kind of support is really essential to move the field forward."

Patient technology coordinator at Mott Children's J.J. Bouchard said the funds will also go toward the hospital's therapeutic games and digital technology program to educate and entertain patients.

"Our patient technology programs rely on donor support to share video games, virtual reality, Lego robotics kits, and other digital activities with young patients, so this gift from Amazon will make a big difference in brightening the hospital experience for countless kids," Bouchard said in a statement. "The opportunity for kids to learn about, interact with, and enjoy different technologies really has a positive impact on their healing."

The fun-filled day was part of the Amazon Goes Gold campaign, a nationwide effort to bring awareness to the illness during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in which packages are colored gold.

