Amazon Prime, Whole Foods Market launch delivery service in Ann Arbor

Amazon and Whole Foods announced Wednesday the expansion of delivery service in Ann Arbor and other U.S. cities including Detroit, Madison and St. Louis.

Now you can get your favorite natural and organic products delivered to your home in under an hour.



How does it work?

You can browse through Prime Now for thousands of items, from fresh produce to seafood. Delivery service is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we're excited to introduce the service in ten new cities plus more neighborhoods in New York and Seattle," Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market executive vice president of operations said in a statement.

If you're a Prime member and regular shopper at Whole Foods Market, it's likely you already know about the benefits, including discounts on select products and an additional 10 percent off select sale items.

Own an Amazon Alexa? Simply say, "Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart," and tell her when you're ready to check out, pay using the Prime Now app and voila, your order is in.

Amazon Prime and Whole Foods Market plan on expanding to more cities across the U.S. in 2018.

