American Cancer Society Bark Crawl to visit three downtown Ann Arbor locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 27, join the American Cancer Society at its Halloween-themed Bark Crawl in downtown Ann Arbor.

Two-and four-legged attendees will visit three Ann Arbor go-to spots for drinks: Ann Arbor Distilling Company, Bill's Beer Garden and Grizzly Peak Brewing Company.

Beginning at Bill's Beer Garden at 5 p.m., the crawl will head over to Grizzly Peak at 5:40 p.m. and then to Ann Arbor Distilling Company at 6:30 p.m.

Pups and their humans can trick or treat, receives gifts from sponsors and participate in two costume contests at the end of the bar crawl. Each beer crawl location will have special offers like free hotdogs and half-off drinks at Bill's Beer Garden as well as dog treats and $2 doggie cocktails at Ann Arbor Distilling Company. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at each location.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Tickets are $35 for humans plus an additional $10 each for an additional two-legged or four-legged friend. There is a two-dog maximum per person.

Tickets can be bought here.

This is an event intended for those 21 years or older. Bark crawlers must bring an ID.

Bill's Beer Garden is at 218 S. Ashley St. Grizzly Peak Brewing Company is at 120 W. Washington St. Ann Arbor Distilling Company is at 220 Felch St.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.