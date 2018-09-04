And your finalists in Ann Arbor's PowerArt! 2018 are ...

ANN ARBOR - The eight finalists for PowerArt! 2018 have been chosen.

After a jury selected the semifinalists, more than 2,400 members of the public voted online for the following works:

"Our Souls are Flowers" by Elise Beckman

Credit: Elise Beckman

"People of Technology" by Tim Gralewski

Credit: Tim Gralewski





"Because I Cannot Sleep" by John Gutoskey

Because I Cannot Sleep by John Gutoskey



"Birds on a Wire" by Joel Henry-Fisher

Credit: Joel Henry-Fisher

"Blue Fish" by Katherine Larson

Credit: Katherine Larson



"First Frost" by Tempest NeuCollins

Credit: Tempest NeuCollins



"Ara117 Apo" by Matthew Shlian

​​​​​​​ Credit: Matthew Shlian



"Lake Michigan Blues" by Leslie Sobel​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​ Credit: Leslie Sobel



​​​​​​​PowerArt! is a multiyear project that beautifies traffic signal boxes in downtown Ann Arbor with artwork by local artists.

Involving the public as well as art professionals in the public art project is another key goal of PowerArt!

The public online vote determined which eight artworks will be installed on the city streets from a group of 12 semifinalists selected by a jury of local art professionals, community leaders and business owners. A total of 108 artworks by 41 artists based in Washtenaw County were submitted for this year's round.

The PowerArt! 2018 jury:

Kim DeBord, Ann Arbor, designer and maker, Invisible Engines, Ypsilanti

Karen Delhey, Saline, executive director, Michigan Guild of Artists & Artisans

Stephanie Harrell, Ann Arbor, marketing communications lead, U-M Institute for the Humanities

Jeff Hayner, Ann Arbor, owner, Saturate Studios

Darren McKinnon, Ann Arbor, vice president at First Martin Corporation; board member, Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority

Tom Venner, Saline, former dean, EMU College or Arts & Sciences

After these new designs are installed, the number of power boxes featuring artwork in Ann Arbor will be 33.

About PowerArt!

PowerArt! is a project of the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority in partnership with the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission and The Arts Alliance, who is serving as project manager. Additional support is provided by The Arts Alliance’s members and donors, MCACA, and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The PowerArt! 2018 project received a $15,000 Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) grant that requires a 1:1 donation match from individuals, businesses and other sources. To sponsor a PowerArt! box or make a donation, click here or call 734-213-2733.

