André Aciman to speak Nov. 9 at Rackham Auditorium in downtown Ann Arbor

Andre Aciman will speak at Rackham Auditorium on Nov. 9 in Ann Arbor. Photo | Christopher Ferguson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On. Nov. 9, New York Times best-selling author André Aciman will speak about his latest novel at Rackham Auditorium.

Presented by Literati Bookstore, Aciman will be joined in conversation by writer Zahir Janmohamed -- a Rackham Merit Fellow at the Helen Zell Writers' Program at the University of Michigan. Following the conversation, Aciman will answer audience questions, as well as sign copies of his novel.

Aciman's novel, "Find Me," is a follow-up to his 2007 novel, "Call Me By Your Name," which was adapted into a 2017 Academy Award-winning film.

According to the novel's website,

"In Find Me, Aciman shows us Elio's father, Samuel, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train with a beautiful young woman upends Sami's plans and changes his life forever.

Elio soon moves to Paris, where he, too, has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a New England college professor with a family, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return trip across the Atlantic. "

General admission tickets are $10 and can be redeemed for $10 off the price of copies of "Find Me" that will be sold at the event. "Book bundle" tickets are $28.92 and include a copy of "Find Me," as well as priority access during the book signing.

Students are welcome and can receive free tickets with a valid student ID.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Eventbrite page.

The event will start at 7 p.m.

Rackham Auditorium at 915 E. Washington St.

