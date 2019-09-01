Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor to hold annual BARk Crawl on Sept. 14

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 14, join other animal lovers at the annual Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor BARk Crawl in downtown Ann Arbor.

Starting at 1 p.m. at Grizzly Peak Brewing Company, humans and dogs are welcome to join the BARk Crawl, hosted by Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor.

There will be fun, pet-friendly games and opportunities to win prizes, like a pet portrait session and, at 3 p.m., two-and four-legged crawlers will move over to Aut Bar for more games.

During the event, both venues will give 10 percent of proceeds to the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The event itself is free and food and beverages at both locations will be available for purchase. Participants are asked to bring donatable items for the HSHV, including pet food, old towels and anything that HSHV animals may need -- here's the HSHV wish list for reference.

More About Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor

Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor is a young professionals group of animal advocates in the Ann Arbor area. The group works to raise awareness of animal advocacy, volunteers and fundraises for the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Grizzly Peak is at 120 W. Washington St. Aut Bar is at 315 Braun Court.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.