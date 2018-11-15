Ann Arbor Airbnb hosts earned $1.55 million during Michigan games

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Airbnb announced today that the Ann Arbor Airbnb host community welcomed over 8,900 guest arrivals and earned $1.55 million in supplemental income during Michigan home football weekends, helping the city significantly expand lodging capactiy and welcome the surge in visitors to Ann Arbor as hotels were at peak capacity.

The $1.55 million in combined host income is up from $1.2 million during the 2017 season. This includes a projected 940 guest arrivals and $117,000 in supplemental income during this coming weekend's Senior Day game versus Indiana.

The most dynamic stretches for the home sharing community came during the weekends of the Wisconsin and Penn State games. This weekends represented the largest surges of guests to Ann Arbor in the history of Airbnb's platform, eclipsing the previous that occurred last April during Michigan's commencement ceremony.

With local hotels achieving peak occupancy during Michigan games, the growth of home sharing in Ann Arbor has allowed the city to host thousands of extra visitors' food and shopping dollars within Ann Arbor's corporate limits.

At a broader level, Ann Arbor is in the midst of a historic hotel building boom, illustrating the value to the city as short-term rentals expand lodging capacity during university events and open up the market to families less able to afford hotels.

The region benefits further form the expanded lodging capacity during Michigan home weekends thanks to a tax agreement between Airbnb and the Michigan Treasury Department that allows the company to collect the state use tax on behalf of its local hosts and remit the revenue directly to the state. Airbnb recently announced that it delivered $4.2 million in revenue to the state in the first year of that agreement.

The game-by-game data can be found in full below:

Opponent Weekend Guest Arrivals Host Income Western Michigan September 7-8 720 $76,000 SMU September 14-15 960 $134,000 Nebraska September 21-22 1,600 $293,000 Maryland (Homecoming) October 5-6 1,300 $218,000 Wisconsin October 12-13 1,720 $343,000 Penn State November 2-3 1,700 $371,000 Indiana -- projected November 16-17 940 $117,000

Example of Airbnb Review During Michigan Home Game:

Brett

October 2018

Brian's place was clean, spacious (with the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom), with everything I needed for the weekend, including toiletries. Brian was a great communicator before check-in. The house in a great location for football weekends and nights out on Main street, close to the stadium and bars/restaurants. Would highly recommend.

About Airbnb

