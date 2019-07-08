Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation seeks applicants for youth council

The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation is looking for new members for its youth council. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation is looking for young leaders in the Washtenaw County community for its Youth Council.

Empowering community leaders and those curious about promoting the needs of Washtenaw County youth, the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation is accepting applications for open positions on its Youth Council.

The AAACF Youth Council is a group of 25 high school students from around Washtenaw County. The council helps award $80,000 in grant monies, aids in needs assessments for the youth of Washtenaw County, promotes community service projects and encourages philanthropy.

While all members of the AAACF Youth Council learn valuable leadership skills and knowledge as it relates to empowering the voices of young people, a member of the AAACF Youth Council also sits on the board of trustees for the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation as a representative of the area’s teen population.

Applicants must be entering the ninth, 10th or 11th grade in the fall of 2019; must live in Washtenaw County; and must be able to attend one or two monthly Youth Council meetings, review grant applications and participate in AACF events, as well as volunteering opportunities.

Youth Council applications are due Sept.13. Applications can be found here.

Members of the 2018 to 2019 AAACF Youth Council. Photo | Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation Youth Council.

Since 1989, the AAACF Youth Council has had over 200 members who have help award over $2 million in grants, assessed the needs of Washtenaw County youth every three to four years and have ensured that young people have representation and voice in the community.



For more details about the council and its involvement with the community, visit the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation Youth Council website.

