Ann Arbor area residents report smelling fumes from metal scrapyard fire in Ohio

ANN ARBOR - What's that smell?

It's a question many concerned residents have asked on social media Tuesday morning and as of 10:44 a.m. their suspicions were confirmed.

That's when the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office released the following advisory:

"Due to a large fire at a metal scrapyard in northwest Ohio, Washtenaw County residents may experience the smell of smoke of various plastic type odorants throughout the day today. Public Safety Officials on scene of the fire have advised that there are no major concerns regarding air quality, and no further action is required."

On the Washtenaw County Sheriff Office's notification site, residents of Milan, Novi, Northville, Clarkston and Oxford also reported smelling the odor.

So, just how big is this fire?

As of Monday night, it was reported that up to 35 fire crews were battling the blaze at MetalX in Delta, Ohio. It caused a highway to partially shut down and home evacuations in the area.

Metal X recycling fire in Delta. 7 Aerials with 42 tankers, 6 fill engines and 806 drafting from the pond. Been here 12 hours, and many more to go. Municipal water system is depleted. Tanker task force is in action. pic.twitter.com/7gScD3qdoQ — Rick Sluder (@ChiefSluder) September 10, 2019

Metal X fire in @delta_ohio. Drone images by Eric Miller (Eric's Wandering Photography). pic.twitter.com/WWveFLxEt1 — ☆Jared Matthews☆ (@JaredWMatthews) September 10, 2019

"While this is truly an unfortunate event, we are most relieved that no one was hurt and that there is no impact on the health of our employees or the community," MetalX CEO Danny Rifkin said in a statement to local media.

"We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the firefighters from the surrounding area that came to our aid, as well as the support from the Village and the County during this event. We particularly want to recognize our own team, many of whom have been on site since the fire was detected, and who have responded calmly and effectively as the situation has unfolded."

