Ann Arbor Art Center presents ‘The Instructor Show' exhibition Aug. 2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Beginning Aug. 2, the Ann Arbor Art Center will present a new exhibit highlighting instructor skills.

“The Instructor Show" showcases the many talents of instructors from the Ann Arbor Art Center’s Education Department. Artwork of different media, ranging from painting and mixed media to ceramics and photography, will be displayed in the 117 Gallery through Sept. 4.

On Aug. 2, an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will allow attendees to view the various forms of art.

Artists included within the exhibition are Jennifer Belair-Sakarian, Beth Billups, Payton Cook, Deb Eyde, Ben Fraser, Elyse Gambino, Michael Garguilo, Tanya Long, Susan Mankowski, Elise Martin, John Megahan, Blythe Miles, Deanne Neiburger, Paloma Núñez-Regueiro, Chelsea O’Hayer, Claudia Selene. Rhonda Sherwin, Jon Van Eck and Sajeev Visweswaran.

More about the Ann Arbor Art Center

For 109 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration and exhibition and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students artists and the community. In this work, we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct yet related ways: exhibition, retail, education and community engagement.

