Ann Arbor artist Cathy Gendron chats with WEMU about her work and where her passion comes from

ANN ARBOR - If you've never heard of Cathy Gendron, chances are you've seen her work over the years either in the Ann Arbor News, Detroit Free Press or a variety of other publications. According to WEMU, Gendron describes herself as "someone with a serious need to draw," which led her to her current career. We thought this story was worth drawing your attention to (pun intended), as her artistic journey is both fascinating and inspiring. She shared her story earlier this week with WEMU's David Fair and Arts Alliance CEO Deb Polich.

Check out the full interview here. For more of Gendron's work, visit cathygendron.com.

"Bayou Boogie" (Credit: Cathy Gendron / cathygendron.com)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.