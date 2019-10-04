Ann Arbor author to launch new book, donate portion of profits to Children's Literacy Network

Illustrations for "Places We Have Never Been" are by Emily Siwek.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor author Lauren Ranalli will use the launch of "Places We Have Never Been" on Oct. 27 to benefit the Children's Literacy Network.

Launching her latest children's book, Ranalli is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Children's Literacy Network, a nonprofit organization that nurtures literacy in young readers throughout Washtenaw County.

To be held at the Ann Arbor Club at 1 p.m., the book launch will have fun kid-friendly activities like paper airplanes making and art projects based on exploration. There will be giveaways for stickers, mazes, worksheets and other family focused goodies, as well as cider and doughnuts.

"Places We Have Never Been" helps kids to adventure around the world by asking questions about places they have traveled to. Its friendly illustrations, by Emily Siwek encourage children to think about exploring around the globe while also being introduced to other languages.

Tickets to the book launch party cost $35 per family and come with a copy of "Places We Have Never Been." Tickets can be bought here.

Author Lauren Ranalli will launch her latest book on Oct. 27 at the Ann Arbor Club. Photo courtesy of Lauren Ranalli.

Ranalli is a self-published author in the Ann Arbor area and marketing coach for self-publishing authors. Her other children's book, "The Great Latke Cook-off," focuses around a Hanukkah tradition and recipes. She offers resources to aspiring writers as well as children's coloring and activity pages on her website.

The Ann Arbor Club is at 103 E. Liberty St.

