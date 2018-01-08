Ann Arbor barricaded gunman situation: Man in police custody

A man was barricaded inside a home Jan. 8, 2018 on Traver Road in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man is in police custody after he was barricaded inside a home Monday morning in the 1400 block of Traver Road in Ann Arbor.

Police said the 23-year-old fired gunshots, striking some vehicles in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Ann Arbor STEAM at Northside school was on lockdown while police surrounded the home.

Ann Arbor police Det. Lt. Matthew Lige said 911 callers reported someone shooting a gun about 8 a.m. near Pear Street and Traver Road. Lige said officers found evidence of a rifle being fired and damaged vehicles.

"More than one car was damaged," he said.

The 23-year-old Ann Arbor man would not come out of the home on Traver Road, Lige said.

"There was some indication from some family members that the person in the home could potentially suffer from some mental illness," he said.

After nearly 2 hours of negotiations with police, the man exited the home peacefully.

Lige said police had been at the home before.

"He lived with his mother. She came out right away," said Lige.

No one else was inside the home at the time.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

