Ann Arbor-based Milk + Honey to have pop-up shop at Vertex Coffee Roasters Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor-based bakeshop Milk + Honey will have a pop-up this Saturday at Vertex Coffee Roasters.
From 9 a.m. to noon, coffee drinkers and cafegoers can buy Milk + Honey tasty treats like peach dragon fruit macarons, savory scones, cardamom miel cake and kladdkaka, a Swedish almond chocolate cake.
At the Saturday pop-up, all of the items on Milk + Honey’s menu will be gluten-free.
My second favorite thing about making cake is serving it. Cutting the cake has always been an integral part of celebrations, followed closely by the joy of sharing a slice amongst others. It’s a communal experience, and I love that! Here are some slices of chocolate cake with fresh apricot rosemary jam and vanilla bean smbc from yesterday that were promptly devoured after their photo op.
To celebrate Ann Arbor Pride this weekend, Vertex will also have a rainbow latte available to celebrate the many identities within the Ann Arbor community.
A portion of profits from Milk + Honey goes to the Ozone House, a community-based nonprofit organization that helps young people in the area through prevention and intervention services.
Disposable items will be limited so Tupperware is encouraged for to-go items.
Vertex Coffee Roasters is at 1335 S. University Ave.
Read: Vertex Coffee Roasters to bring innovative flash-chilled brews, flights to Ann Arbor coffee scene
✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.
Another pop-up comin’ at ya this Saturday! I’ll be at @vertexcoffeeroasters from 9a-12p with a bunch of exclusively #glutenfree goodies. Gluten eaters and non gluten eaters alike can find something to enjoy! All of these treats pair nicely with Vertex’s delicious coffee. Make it a cozy Saturday morning and stop by! 🙂