Ann Arbor-based Milk + Honey to have pop-up shop at Vertex Coffee Roasters Saturday

Milk + Honey will have a gluten-free pop-up this Saturday. Photo | Pixabay

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor-based bakeshop Milk + Honey will have a pop-up this Saturday at Vertex Coffee Roasters.

From 9 a.m. to noon, coffee drinkers and cafegoers can buy Milk + Honey tasty treats like peach dragon fruit macarons, savory scones, cardamom miel cake and kladdkaka, a Swedish almond chocolate cake.

At the Saturday pop-up, all of the items on Milk + Honey’s menu will be gluten-free.

To celebrate Ann Arbor Pride this weekend, Vertex will also have a rainbow latte available to celebrate the many identities within the Ann Arbor community.

A portion of profits from Milk + Honey goes to the Ozone House, a community-based nonprofit organization that helps young people in the area through prevention and intervention services.

Disposable items will be limited so Tupperware is encouraged for to-go items.

Vertex Coffee Roasters is at 1335 S. University Ave.

