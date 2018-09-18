Ann Arbor begins seizing 'improperly' parked Bird scooters

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor has begun to confiscate Bird scooters from city sidewalks, bicycle lanes and streets, citing a violation of city ordinance.

The Bird scooters appeared in Ann Arbor on Sept. 7 and have been popular with students navigating University of Michigan's expansive campus.

City of Ann Arbor spokeswoman Lisa Wondrash told Local 4 via email:

"As of today, the City has collected nearly 30 Bird scooters that were improperly left in bicycle lanes, streets or on sidewalks and may have impeded pedestrian, bicycle or vehicular traffic. The company has been notified that their equipment has been collected by the city and is being securely stored at our Public Works Facility. The city welcomes alternative modes of transportation for residents and visitors, and city staff are actively working with Bird on a licensing agreement.

Bird scooters parked on the sidewalk on Church St. on Sept. 17, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

"Per City Ordinance, it’s unlawful to operate a Bird scooter or any other motorized vehicle on sidewalks. In addition, per the State Motor Vehicle Code, motorized scooters cannot be operated in bike lanes, but they can be operated on the road closest to the right curb as is possible."

Recently Bird dockless scooters suddenly landed in the city. When using, always wear a helmet; don't ride them on sidewalks or bike lanes; by law they are to be operated on the road; don't impede pedestrians or bicyclists when parking. #A2BeSafe pic.twitter.com/5RS7CksNQl — City of Ann Arbor (@A2GOV) September 18, 2018

Since the for-rental scooters arrived in Ann Arbor, they've been met with mixed reviews. Some welcomed the new mode of transportation while some cited safety concerns.

In a poll we released on the A4 Facebook page last week, the majority of our readers who voted said they supported the scooters.

