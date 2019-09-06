Ann Arbor branch of AAUW to hold 67th annual used book sale today through Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Beginning today, the Ann Arbor branch of American Association of University Women will hold its annual used book sale through Sunday.

In its 67th year, the book sale will be in the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus.

Early birds will have access to the sale, and first dibs on books, today from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $15. Beginning at 10 a.m., the sale opens up and admission becomes free for the rest of the weekend. Most of the books range in price from $1 to $3. The sale will close up at 8 p.m. and resume tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, all books will be 50 % off.

On Sunday, the AAUW used book sale will only be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. but attendees will be able to fill up a grocery bag full of books for $8 or two bags for $15.

The Morris Lawrence Building is at 4800 E Huron River Dr.

More About the AAUW Ann Arbor branch

A registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the AAUW Ann Arbor branch aims to advance equity amongst women and girls within the area.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.