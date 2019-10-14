Ann Arbor Citizens Academy now accepting applications

ANN ARBOR - Do you want to learn more about and get involved with the city's operations?

Residents are now invited to apply for the Ann Arbor Citizens Academy's third cohort in 2020.

The program, which provides "a broad view of local government for Ann Arbor residents" is nine weeks long and lasts from Jan. 22 to March 18. Sessions take place on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and will cover day-to-day operations, long-term city planning efforts and civic involvement with city staff and officials.

City staffers hope that through the presentations, tours and activities of A2CA, participants will be motivated to get more involved with the city. Graduates from the 2018 and 2019 cohorts are currently serving on the Ann Arbor City Council, Public Art Commission, Planning Commission, Water System Advisory Board, and other city-run projects and programs.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. The two-step application includes an online form and a photo scavenger hunt. You can find more information about how to apply on the Ann Arbor Citizens Academy's website.

All applicants must be 18 and over. Preference will be given to Ann Arbor residents. The city will notify applicants by Dec. 17.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/A2CA.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.