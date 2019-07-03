Ann Arbor Civil Air Patrol squadron participates in National Cadet Competition

ANN ARBOR - This past weekend, The Major Kevin A. Adams Memorial Composite Squadron of Ann Arbor competed in the Civil Air Patrol's National Cadet Competition in Dayton, Ohio.

Sixteen teams of six were chosen to compete among the approximate 26,000 Civil Air Patrol cadets in the country during the three-day competitions, where cadets compete in various challenges, including color guard, fitness, robotics, speech, problem-solving and quiz questions on leadership and aerospace.

In March, the Ann Arbor squadron began competing against other groups in Michigan and the Great Lakes Region. Roughly two teams per region were selected to compete in the national competition.

The team, led by adult volunteer leaders, placed second in the category of indoor flag posting and panel quiz.

The Ann Arbor Squadron performs an indoor drill at the National Cadet Competition in Dayton, Ohio. (Courtesy: Maj Kevin A. Adams Memorial Composite Squadron)

"Our cadets are top-notch, professional both personally and socially and performed above their norm in most every event of the competition," adult senior member and chaperone 2nd Lt Cheryl Joshua said in a statement. "I'm very proud to have the opportunity to work with this awe-inspiring group of young people and extremely thankful for the support of our trainers and squadron."

According to a press release:

"Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.

"CAP’s 63,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 26,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs."

Cadet Maj Bos, Cadet MSgt Shaffer, Cadet 2ndLt Yoanides, and Cadet SMSgt Harrison perform and indoor posting of the colors in front of judges as one of the categories of competition. (Courtesy: Maj Kevin A. Adams Memorial Composite Squadron)

The Ann Arbor squadron has over 50 members, half of which are teens participating in the cadet program.

